COBRA: CYBERWAR: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, July 10 - Aug. 14, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

In times of national emergency, a team of Britain’s leading experts, crisis contingency planners and most senior politicians assemble under the name COBRA to coordinate the response. The nail-biting decisions this committee makes drive the compelling action of the series as we witness their actions play out at ground level, in the worst hit parts of an already fractious country.

But it is not just the nation we see rocked by the calamitous events of COBRA. From the corridors of Whitehall to the salons of No.10, we also explore the lives of the politicians and advisors that make up the committee. By following these interior lives we provide a unique look at the inner workings of a modern government made up by people under immense pressure of not only working to save the country, but also their complex personal lives.

COBRA: Season 2 Preview

In COBRA: CYBERWAR we find a Britain in trouble. Following years of political instability and a fractured relationship with the world’s superpowers, t his is a nation and a government on the back foot, and one we now see struck by a major disaster without simple solutions. As the government scramble to combat a new, invisible threat they are forced to question everything they thought they knew about our relationship with the rest of the world.

Matt Squire. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. A look at the damage in Kent after the explosion and a man protests with sign "give me fact."

New allegiances are formed, new enemies discovered, and every piece of willpower, nerve and courage will be required to face this new and overwhelming foe. Exploring themes of authenticity versus deception, control versus liberty and the value of the truth when all else has been lost, COBRA: CYBERWAR is a thrilling series which asks what you would be willing to sacrifice for the survival of your country.

Matt Squire. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Anna (Victoria Hamilton) runs from her car after a scare.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Prime Minister assembles the emergency committee "COBRA" to respond to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.

Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Dipo Ola as Mark Everly.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, July 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the clean-up operation. Sutherland is left red faced and demanding answers.

Matt Squire. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Audrey (Alexa Davies) and Stewart (Tony Way) weather the storm.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, July 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play. With tensions reaching boiling point, the team make a shocking discovery which raises the one question a Prime Minister doesn’t want to ask.

Kerry Spicer. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. A soldier checks the radiation levels on a truck.

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As questions are asked about the Prime Minister's personal life, Anna seeks the help of intelligence chief Eleanor James. A new threat rears its head as public sentiment grows ever turbulent.

Hal Shinnie. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Eleanor James (Lisa Palfrey) and Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton) pause for a chat to discuss political maneuvers.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the crisis worsening, Fraser deals with issues in his personal life. The Prime Minister is forced to consider more extreme measures to retain control and apply order over the country.

Matt Squire. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Chris (Andrew Buchan) and Francine (Marsha Thomason) tour the damage and meet protestors in Kent.

Episode 6 premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the crisis reaches boiling point, Fraser and his team reach the endgame, while the Prime Minister and Anna are forced to fight for their political lives with Archie firing his first shots.

Matt Squire. Courtesy of © 2021 New Pictures Ltd. Prime Minister Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) gives an update on the cyber-attack as Anna (Victoria Hamilton), Archie (David Haig), and Joseph (Richard Pepple) look on.

