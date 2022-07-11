Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Italian Bites

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM PDT
Baci di Dama (Italian Hazelnut Cookies)
Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Chantal Lambeth
Baci di Dama (Italian Hazelnut Cookies)

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster reveal the secrets to Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce.

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with Julia his top picks for utensil crocks, and science expert Dan Souza explains the science of tempered chocolate. Bridget and Julia make Baci di Dama (Italian Hazelnut Cookies).
Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce
Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce

ATK2217-RecipeCard-Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce.pdf
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News