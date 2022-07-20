Give Now
Leonard Cohen: Dance Me – Ballets Jazz De Montréal

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT
Members of Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal perform to songs by Canadian poet, novelist, philosopher and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Celebrate the singer-songwriter in a mesmerizing show of dance, music and videography approved by Leonard Cohen himself during his lifetime. This homage to the artist uses the poet’s vocals as the soundtrack for Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal (BJM).

BJM - Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal | Leonard Cohen - Dance Me

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Members of Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal perform to songs by Canadian poet, novelist, philosopher and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
