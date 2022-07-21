Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

“Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision Of Maryam Mirzakhani” examines the life and mathematical work of Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian immigrant to the United States who became a superstar in her field.

In 2014, prior to her untimely death at age 40, she became both the first woman and the first Iranian to be awarded the Fields Medal, the most prestigious award in mathematics, often equated in stature with the Nobel Prize.

