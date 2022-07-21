Give Now
Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision Of Maryam Mirzakhani

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM PDT
Maryam Mirzakhani
Courtesy of ZALA films / American Public Television
/
APT
"If you want to get a reasonably good idea, you have to spend a lot of time just thinking patiently, not getting disappointed somehow, coming back to the same problem. And staying somehow confident that maybe one day you will have a good idea." - Maryam Mirzakhani (pictured)

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

“Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision Of Maryam Mirzakhani” examines the life and mathematical work of Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian immigrant to the United States who became a superstar in her field.

In 2014, prior to her untimely death at age 40, she became both the first woman and the first Iranian to be awarded the Fields Medal, the most prestigious award in mathematics, often equated in stature with the Nobel Prize.
Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision of Maryam Mirzakhani (2020) Official Trailer

Maryam Mirzakhani becomes the first woman to win a Fields Medal | Secrets of the Surface

The Iranian postal service issued a postage stamp to honor Maryam Mirzakhani.
