Friday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Two people, brought together in the most unusual of circumstances. Starring Michael Kitchen (FOYLE’S WAR), Sophie Okonedo ("Hotel Rwanda," CLOCKING OFF), Phyllis Logan (DOWNTON ABBEY), Tom Knight ("Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," EASTENDERS), ALIBI is a romantic black comedy - a deft and extraordinary rollercoaster of love, murder and lies.

It is written by Paul Abbott, one of the UK's most acclaimed screenwriters - best known for his hit series including CRACKER, TOUCHING EVIL, CLOCKING OFF and RECKLESS.

Joss Barratt. Courtesy of GPB Greg Brentwood (Michael Kitchen) in a scene from ALIBI.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Greg Brentwood throws and extravagant anniversary party for his wife, Linda, at their house. Later that night, Marcey, one of the caterers, returns to the house to retrieve her handbag and walks in on a frightening scene: Greg moving the dead body of his business partner, Martin.

Joss Barratt / GPB Greg Brentwood (third from left) throws an extravagant anniversary party for his wife, Linda (left) at their house. Later that night, Marcey (second from left), one of the caterers, returns to the house.

Episode 2: Friday, Aug.19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Greg becomes more and more neurotic, Marcey gives him valium to calm his nerves. Linda hires Marcey as a temp worker at Greg’s business, where Marcey uncovers some startling information in his books.

Joss Barratt. Courtesy of GPB Marcey (Sophie Okonedo) speaks with police in a scene from ALIBI.

Episode 3: Friday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Linda grows suspicious when she learns that Marcey was in the taxi that found Martin. Marcey abruptly quits her job and tries to warn Greg, but a confrontation between Greg and Linda now seems inevitable.

Joss Barratt. Courtesy of GPB Marcey (Sophie Okonedo) in a scene from ALIBI.

Watch On Your Schedule:

The series is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: Producer: AKA Pictures Ltd. Distributer: Banijay Rights Ltd. Director: David Richards.