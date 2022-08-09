Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

“Eliades Ochoa: from Cuba to the World” traces the life and career of acclaimed guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, who rose to worldwide fame in the late ‘90s as an original member of the legendary international Cuban band, The Buena Vista Social Club. Over the decades, he has played with several folk groups and dedicated his life to celebrating and preserving the traditional folk roots of Cuban music.

Through rare photographs, archival footage, and interviews with family, friends and fellow musicians, the film paints an intimate portrait of this legendary Cuban musician and explores the larger arc of traditional Cuban Son music.

Courtesy of American Public Television Eliades Ochoa and street dancers (undated photo)



Presented nay Connecticut Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television.