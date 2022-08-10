Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Southeast England

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT
Canterbury Cathedral UK from the south-west, 2006.
Antony McCallum: Who is the uploader, photographer, full copyright owner and proprietor of WyrdLight.com, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Canterbury Cathedral UK from the south-west, England, 2006.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App + YouTube

Arcing along the southeast coast of England, we'll travel from Canterbury (with its famous cathedral) to Dover (stoutly fortified from Roman times to the Battle of Britain) on RICK STEVES' EUROPE "Southeast England."

Dover Castle - view from southeast, 2019
Neptuul, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dover_Castle_SE.jpg
Dover Castle - view from southeast, 2019

Then we'll hike the trails that top the towering chalk cliffs of the South Downs, wander into the beachy resort of Brighton (England's Coney Island), and push on to Portsmouth, whose naval heritage has left it with the best collection of historic sailing ships anywhere.

Southeast England

