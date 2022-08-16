SKINDIGENOUS: Hawaii - Keone Nunes
Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / not available on demand
If Keone Nunes had never picked up the tools and answered the call to master of kakau, there would likely be no traditional tattooing in Hawaii today. Reviving this ancient art form was Keone’s life project, and today he is reaping the rewards of his tremendous effort in cultural renewal.
SKINDIGENOUS is a 13-part documentary series exploring the art of tattooing as practiced by Indigenous peoples around the world. The art of the tattoo is the lens through which we discover this people’s unique perspective on the world. Each episode of SKINDIGENOUS features a master tattoo artist who will reveal the secrets of their art. By following a master and one of his or her clients in the process of creating a new tattoo piece, SKINDIGENOUS brings us into the origins and purpose that are ascribed to this form of body art in their culture.
Nish Média / Vision Maker Media