SKINDIGENOUS: Hawaii - Keone Nunes

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / not available on demand

If Keone Nunes had never picked up the tools and answered the call to master of kakau, there would likely be no traditional tattooing in Hawaii today. Reviving this ancient art form was Keone’s life project, and today he is reaping the rewards of his tremendous effort in cultural renewal.

Courtesy of Vision Maker Media The work of artist Keone Nunes, whose mission was to revive the ancient art form of kakau. It's believed to uphold the spirit of aloha, a philosophy that continues to guide Hawaiians in modern times.

SKINDIGENOUS is a 13-part documentary series exploring the art of tattooing as practiced by Indigenous peoples around the world. The art of the tattoo is the lens through which we discover this people’s unique perspective on the world. Each episode of SKINDIGENOUS features a master tattoo artist who will reveal the secrets of their art. By following a master and one of his or her clients in the process of creating a new tattoo piece, SKINDIGENOUS brings us into the origins and purpose that are ascribed to this form of body art in their culture.

