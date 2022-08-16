Give Now
SKINDIGENOUS: Hawaii - Keone Nunes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT
Artist Keone Nunes who revived the ancient art form of kakau in Hawaii.
Courtesy of Vision Maker Media
Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / not available on demand

If Keone Nunes had never picked up the tools and answered the call to master of kakau, there would likely be no traditional tattooing in Hawaii today. Reviving this ancient art form was Keone’s life project, and today he is reaping the rewards of his tremendous effort in cultural renewal.

The work of artist Keone Nunes, whose mission was to revive the ancient art form of kakau. It's believed to uphold the spirit of aloha, a philosophy that continues to guide Hawaiians in modern times.
Courtesy of Vision Maker Media
SKINDIGENOUS is a 13-part documentary series exploring the art of tattooing as practiced by Indigenous peoples around the world. The art of the tattoo is the lens through which we discover this people’s unique perspective on the world. Each episode of SKINDIGENOUS features a master tattoo artist who will reveal the secrets of their art. By following a master and one of his or her clients in the process of creating a new tattoo piece, SKINDIGENOUS brings us into the origins and purpose that are ascribed to this form of body art in their culture.

Nish Média / Vision Maker Media

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
