Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

Dick Griffith is an adventurer's adventurer. Over his life, he has crossed 6,000 miles of the Arctic solo. Starvation, drowning, bears, foxes, blinding storms, frostbite - the list of what has tried to kill Dick is long. And all of it has failed. Now, at 89, he takes one last whitewater rafting trip through the Grand Canyon.

Canyons & Ice: The Last Run of Dick Griffith

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.