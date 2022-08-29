Give Now
Canyons & Ice: The Last Run of Dick Griffith

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT
Kaylene Johnson / PBS
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

Dick Griffith is an adventurer's adventurer. Over his life, he has crossed 6,000 miles of the Arctic solo. Starvation, drowning, bears, foxes, blinding storms, frostbite - the list of what has tried to kill Dick is long. And all of it has failed. Now, at 89, he takes one last whitewater rafting trip through the Grand Canyon.

