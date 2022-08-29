VIENNA BLOOD: Season 1

Tuesdays, Aug. 30 - Sept. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

1900s Vienna is a hotbed of philosophy, science and art. Dr. Max Liebermann’s extraordinary skills of perception and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt’s determination lead them to some of the city’s most mysterious and deadly cases in Season 1 of VIENNA BLOOD. The series is written by acclaimed screenwriter Steve Thompson (SHERLOCK, DEEP STATE). Based on the best-selling Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis.

EPISODE GUIDE:

“The Last Seance, Part 1” Tuesday, August 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt calls upon Dr. Max Liebermann, a student of Freud, to help investigate the murder of a beautiful young medium. The mysterious circumstances of the case suggest a supernatural power is at work.

“The Last Seance, Part 2” Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Max employs his psychoanalytic training to probe murder suspects' minds. Eventually, a thread emerges that takes Max and Oskar throughout Vienna. Solving the supernatural conundrum will threaten Oskar's career and ultimately Max's life.

“Queen of the Night, Part 1” Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Oskar asks Max to help investigate a grotesque series of murders in Vienna's slums, where the victims are seemingly chosen at random. The killer's gruesome calling cards are vicious mutilation with a military blade and a penchant for arcane symbols.

“Queen of the Night, Part 2” Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Their latest investigation draws Max and Oskar into the sphere of nationalistic groups who despite Vienna's immigrants. Max's fiancee is provoked into taking daring risks before the murderer's shocking rationale is finally revealed.

“The Lost Child, Part 1” Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When his nephew, a student at a military school, suffers a breakdown after a fellow cadet's death, Max calls on Oskar for help. The school prepares a new generation of military officers, but its barbaric traditions are hidden from the outside world.

“The Lost Child, Part 2” Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Suspicion at the military school falls on an elite group of cadets with a penchant for sadism and dangerous games. Solving the case will have a devastating impact on both Oskar and Max’s professional lives.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.