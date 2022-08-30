Premieres Thursdays, Sept. 1 - 22, 2022 from 10 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In MIDSOMER MURDERS SEASON 21, Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby, a lawman with a degree in psychology who finds the Midsomer residents very curious. Nick Hendrix returns as, Barnaby's partner, DS Jamie Winter. However, the real star of Midsomer is the county itself with its rolling hills, small, charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!

Mark Bourdillon/Bentley Productions/All3Media. Courtesy of American Public Television In MIDSOMER MURDERS 21 "The Point of Balance," Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, Christopher Timothy as Ted Barnaby, Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby.

EPISODE GUIDE:

“The Point of Balance” premieres Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The annual Paramount Dance Extravaganza arrives at Midsomer, bringing deep-running feuds, passions and deadly ambition behind the sequins and smiles. Guest starring Nigel Havers (Nicholas Nickelby).

Your web browser is not supported Midsomer Murders: Season 21 “The Point of Balance” preview

“The Miniature Murders” premieres Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The worlds of miniature dolls houses and real houses collide when prolific real estate agent Alexander Beauvoisin is murdered in front of a crowd at museum exhibit launch.

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 21: “The Miniature Murders”

"The Sting of Death" premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 from 10 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A beautiful manor houses historic beehives that produce highly-prized honey with extraordinary healing power. To what lengths will the owners go to ensure their success?

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 21 "The Sting of Death"

"With Baited Breath" premieres Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tensions run high in the village of Solomon Gorge when a fishing competition and an extreme obstacle run are scheduled for the same weekend, leading to mutual sabotage. Will Barnaby and Winter find the culprit before a murder takes place? Guest Starring Bronagh Waugh (The Fall).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 21: "With Baited Breath"

You can pay to watch this series on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.

Distributed by American Public Television