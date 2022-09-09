Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 a.m. and Noon on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing.

If you are thinking about suicide or if you or someone you know is in emotional crisis, call or text 988 any time for confidential, free, crisis support.

Each year tens of thousands of Americans take their own lives—there were more than 45,000 deaths by suicide in 2020 alone—and many more have thoughts of suicide. “Facing Suicide,” a new documentary and impact campaign from Twin Cities PBS, explores the stories of Americans impacted by suicide, and journeys to the frontlines of medical and scientific research to meet those who are working to help people at risk. Timely and informative, the project aims to elevate and destigmatize the topic of suicide, empowering audiences and communities with prevention strategies.

Narrated by Josh Charles, the film shares the deeply personal stories of those directly affected by suicide as well as insights from experts and researchers who are making a difference.

“Suicide touches virtually every demographic group in the U.S., and rates have increased significantly since the late 1990s,” said Michael Rosenfeld, project lead and executive producer. “But experts have learned a lot about suicide in the past few years, offering insights that suggest new strategies for prevention. We explore the latest discoveries in our film, woven together with inspiring stories of hope and recovery.”

The “Facing Suicide” documentary will introduce viewers to a diverse group of Americans who have been affected by suicide, including:

Courtesy of Twin Cities PBS/Lynn Millspaugh A traditional dancer on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana takes part in a pow wow. The Reservation has experienced a record number of deaths by suicide in recent years.

High school basketball champions on a Native American reservation in Montana, who responded to the suicide crisis in their community with a prevention campaign that went viral

The wife of a Midwestern farmer who is determined that she and her children will live a full and hopeful life after her husband’s death

A Black woman in Charlotte, NC, who overcame her own mental health challenges to become a suicide prevention advocate

Lynn Millspaugh Fonda Bryant sits with her aunt, who helped her when she was thinking about suicide. Fonda is a depression and suicide survivor and mental health/suicide prevention advocate.

The film also features leading scientists, practitioners, and innovative thinkers whose discoveries in neuroscience, genetics, psychology, and other fields are revealing the true nature of the problem as well as promising solutions.

A companion digital series, works to create a space of understanding, hope, and action for young people whose lives have been touched by suicide. Hosted by Shani Tran, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor who has worked with clients dealing with self-harm and suicidal ideation across communities and demographics, each episode features young adults who have attempted or contemplated suicide describing how they found the support and hope they needed to recover. Through their reflections, they reveal the power of friends and peers to recognize the warning signs, reach out, and help:

National outreach partners for the “Facing Suicide” project:

Four of the nation’s leading suicide prevention organizations: The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The Jed Foundation (JED), and Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).

Courtesy of Twin Cities PBS / Lynn Millspaugh Dr. J. John Mann, MD, is a Director at the NY State Psychiatric Institute researching functional brain imaging, neurochemistry and molecular genetics to find the causes of depression and suicide.

Credits:

Produced for Twin Cities PBS and PBS by Barrat Media, 1904 Media, and JWM Productions. Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation, and The Pew Charitable Trusts. Additional funding was provided by Eleanor "Ellie" Crosby; Keith and Mary Bednarowski; Peravid Foundation Agency; David and Karen Olson Family Foundation; and public television viewers.