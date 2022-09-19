Premieres Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

On this episode, we visit a Blues Against Hunger music event at La Salina to the South of Rosarito. The organizer Rachel Pack explains how this regular event helps feed the hungry and less fortunate in the region. We also meet restaurateur JT Meadows from the Boredom Report. He gives great perspective as to why food in Baja is so darn good. Next we check out a place called Rancho Tecate. It's a large ranch with some great food, a lot of history, and unique landscape. We also get to see the water supply for the entire city of Tijuana, rushing through the canyon.

Courtesy Of Centurion5.Com Rancho Tecate has a restaurant where host Jorge Meraz falls in love with this little dish of aguachile.

CROSSING SOUTH: Blues Against Hunger & Rancho Tecate

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH premieres March 24!

Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club.

And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 11 Preview

