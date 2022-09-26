RIVERS OF LIFE: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 28 - Oct. 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 2 - 16 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sundays, Oct. 2-16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Featuring breathtaking photography, the second season of this landmark series explores Africa’s wildest river, the Zambezi; Europe’s Danube River, which travels through more countries than any other river; and North America’s great frozen river, the Yukon. Journey from source to mouth and travel through awe-inspiring landscapes to discover the spectacular wildlife and fascinating people that thrive along three of Earth’s greatest rivers.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Season 2: Preview

Episode 1: “Zambezi” Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From surfers riding mysterious waves in deep gorges, to elephants battling rapids above Victoria falls, the largest curtain of water on earth. This is the story of the wildlife and people of the Zambezi, Africa's extraordinary shape-shifting river.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 1

Episode 2: “Danube” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Europe’s mighty and majestic Danube, full of glorious riches and magical surprises, is the world’s most international river. See how its epic journey is like no other – featuring stunning secret tributaries, baby turtles, and a waterfall-riding kayaker.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 2

Episode 3: “Yukon” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Remote and wild, the Yukon is a river of extremes. In summer, a restless giant and in winter, it becomes a river of ice. Home to bears, moose and salmon, the Yukon’s riches have sustained North American people for centuries.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 3

