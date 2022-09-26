Give Now
RIVERS OF LIFE: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM PDT
African elephants in lower Zambezi National Park.
Courtesy of Radek Borovka/Shutterstock
Shutterstock via PBS
African elephants in lower Zambezi National Park. (Zambezi National Park, Zambia)

Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 28 - Oct. 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 2 - 16 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sundays, Oct. 2-16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Featuring breathtaking photography, the second season of this landmark series explores Africa’s wildest river, the Zambezi; Europe’s Danube River, which travels through more countries than any other river; and North America’s great frozen river, the Yukon. Journey from source to mouth and travel through awe-inspiring landscapes to discover the spectacular wildlife and fascinating people that thrive along three of Earth’s greatest rivers.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Season 2: Preview
African elephants drinking. (Zambezi River, Zambia)
African elephants drinking. (Zambezi River, Zambia)
Courtesy of Troy Meeser/Shutterstock
Common hippopotamus fighting in the Luangwa River, Zambezi.
Common hippopotamus fighting in the Luangwa River, Zambezi.
Courtesy of Albert Bastius/EyeEm
Victoria Falls at sunset, Zambia.
Victoria Falls at sunset, Zambia.
Courtesy of Tom Varley/Wild Visions Gallery
African elephants in lower Zambezi National Park.
African elephants in lower Zambezi National Park. (Zambezi National Park, Zambia)
Courtesy of Radek Borovka/Shutterstock
Pied Kingfisher catching a meal, Zambia.
Pied Kingfisher catching a meal, Zambia.
Courtesy of Maryke Scheun/Shutterstock
Scientist Dominique Goncalves and her team studying an African elephant in the Zambezi Delta, Mozambique.
Scientist Dominique Goncalves and her team studying an African elephant in the Zambezi Delta, Mozambique.
Courtesy of Carla Rebai/Gorongosa Media
Danube Delta and kayaker Romania
Danube Delta and kayaker Romania
Courtesy of Bogdan Mustatea
Una River waterfalls – Bosnia (Strbacki Buk)
Una River waterfalls – Bosnia (Strbacki Buk)
Courtesy of Stuart Dunn
Great white pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus) Danube Delta Romania.
Great white pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus) Danube Delta Romania.
Courtesy of BBC Studios/Louis Labrom / One Planet
Barbel fish (Barbus barbus))Danube Basin.
Barbel fish (Barbus barbus))Danube Basin.
Courtesy of Benedikt Reisner
Sava River Slovenia
Sava River Slovenia
Courtesy of Rozle Bregar
Grizzly Bear (Ursus Arctos Horribilis) Looking For Fish At Sunrise In Niiinlii. (Yukon, Canada)
Grizzly Bear (Ursus Arctos Horribilis) Looking For Fish At Sunrise In Niiinlii. (Yukon, Canada)
Courtesy of Pond5/Robert Postma
The frosting and freezing Yukon River (Yukon).
The frosting and freezing Yukon River (Yukon).
Courtesy of Scalia Media/Shutterstock
Sled Dog Expedition
Sled Dog Expedition
Courtesy of Jan Ziegler/Shutterstock
The Yukon River is full of ice chunks as it drifts by Eagle Rock, near Carmacks. (Yukon, Canada)
The Yukon River is full of ice chunks as it drifts by Eagle Rock, near Carmacks. (Yukon, Canada)
Courtesy of All Canada Photos/Pond5

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Zambezi” Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From surfers riding mysterious waves in deep gorges, to elephants battling rapids above Victoria falls, the largest curtain of water on earth. This is the story of the wildlife and people of the Zambezi, Africa's extraordinary shape-shifting river.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 1

Episode 2: “Danube” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Europe’s mighty and majestic Danube, full of glorious riches and magical surprises, is the world’s most international river. See how its epic journey is like no other – featuring stunning secret tributaries, baby turtles, and a waterfall-riding kayaker.
RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 2

Episode 3: “Yukon” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Remote and wild, the Yukon is a river of extremes. In summer, a restless giant and in winter, it becomes a river of ice. Home to bears, moose and salmon, the Yukon’s riches have sustained North American people for centuries.

RIVERS OF LIFE: Extended Preview: Season 2 Episode 3

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes from Season 1 are now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

