Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

In police departments and courts across the country, artificial intelligence is being used to help decide who is policed, who gets bail, how offenders should be sentenced, and who gets parole. But is it actually making our law enforcement and court systems fairer and more just? This timely investigation digs into the hidden biases, privacy risks, and design flaws of this controversial technology.

NOVA: Computers v. Crime Preview: Preview

Related Video: Algorithmic Injustice? Racial bias and facial recognition

Related Video: Search Engine Breakdown

Related Video: Are You Feeding a Powerful Facial Recognition Algorithm?

Related Article: Ghosts in the Machine

Related Article: Racially-biased medical algorithm prioritizes white patients over black patients

NOVA: Are You Feeding a Powerful Facial Recognition Algorithm?

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available on demand simultaneously on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast, for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Join The Conversation:

NOVA is on Facebook / Instagram / @novapbs on Twitter #NOVAnext