Premieres Thursdays, Oct. 13 - 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Mondays, Oct. 17 - 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

San Diego Film Week is a showcase of locally produced short documentaries that highlight people, places, and issues important to our community. Enjoy 10 films across 3 episodes airing weekly that will be covering a variety of topics including immigration, identity, arts and sports. Films were selected from San Diego Film Week, a yearly film festival that works to build the local film industry and screens hundreds of San Diego made films.

San Diego Film Week 2022 Preview

The San Diego Immigrant Experience: premieres Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App - Three short films from San Diego explore different local immigrant communities as they attempt to, and often struggle with maintaining their culture and identity in a new country. Learn about a Filipino father who reminisces on the hardships, wonders and reality of migrating to the United States, follow a Vietnamese mortuary worker as she struggles to keep family traditions alive amidst a family tragedy and explore the community that forms around the Karen family center in San Diego and its self-help network of refugees from Burma (Myanmar).



“Far From Kawthoolei”

“LOLO”

“The Morning Passing El Cajon Boulevard”

Brian Myers / Film Consortium San Diego A scene from “Far From Kawthoolei”

When Arts Meet Sports: premieres Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App - Four short documentaries from San Diego teach you about local artists and how their work often intersects with sports, culture and history. Learn about a father who processed his beliefs on gun ownership by creating unorthodox art, meet the president of the Sculptor’s Guild as he shows the origins and development of his large scale public works, see skateboarding through the eyes of legendary skateboarding photographer J. Grant Brittain, and find out about the origins of the game of lacrosse and its roots in North American Indigenous nations.



Honest Engine Films / Film Consortium San Diego / Film Consortium San Diego A scene from "The Roots of Lacrosse"

The Challenges of Identity: premieres Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App - Three short films from San Diego explore the challenges and nuances of identity and representation. Hear from a filmmaker with disabilities working to expand inclusion and representation in movies, delve into the challenges of a young artist as she explores the boundaries and evolution of her own self identification, and learn the fascinating story of a Holocaust survivor who leveraged the ashes of World War II into an International Crusade Against all Genocides.



“Mike’s Words”

“Unlabeled”

“The Star of Jacob”

Parker Goodwin / Film Consortium San Diego A scene from "Unlabeled"

