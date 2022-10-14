Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Unexpected Salads

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM PDT
Daniel J. van Ackere/ American Public Television
/
APT
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

On this episode, test cook Erin McMurrer and host Bridget Lancaster a new Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing. Test cook Becky Hays shares with host Julia Collin Davison the secret to perfect Roasted-Radishes with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce.

Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Ashley Moore
Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for inexpensive coffee makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes Bridget refreshing Watermelon Salad with Cotija and Serrano Chiles.

How to Make Unexpected Salads: Watermelon, Broccoli, and Roasted Radishes
Recipe: Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing
The combination of crisp broccoli, dried fruit, nuts, and creamy dressing is a picnic-salad staple, but the sweetened mayonnaise dressing tends to overwhelm the dynamic flavors and textures of the other components. We made a lush but light dressing by replacing the mayonnaise with avocado and olive oil, buzzing them in a food processor with garlic and lemon so that the flavor was clean, bright, and savory. We also added shallot and tarragon to the salad to balance out the sweet tang and rich toasty flavors of the dried fruit and nuts, respectively. Blanching and shocking the broccoli softened its raw edge, seasoned it, and brightened up its color. To ensure that the florets and stems cooked evenly, we layered them strategically in the saucepan: denser stems on the bottom, where they were submerged in water, and florets on top, where they steamed gently.
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
