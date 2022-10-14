AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Unexpected Salads

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

On this episode, test cook Erin McMurrer and host Bridget Lancaster a new Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing. Test cook Becky Hays shares with host Julia Collin Davison the secret to perfect Roasted-Radishes with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce.

Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television / Ashley Moore Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for inexpensive coffee makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes Bridget refreshing Watermelon Salad with Cotija and Serrano Chiles.

How to Make Unexpected Salads: Watermelon, Broccoli, and Roasted Radishes

Recipe: Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing The combination of crisp broccoli, dried fruit, nuts, and creamy dressing is a picnic-salad staple, but the sweetened mayonnaise dressing tends to overwhelm the dynamic flavors and textures of the other components. We made a lush but light dressing by replacing the mayonnaise with avocado and olive oil, buzzing them in a food processor with garlic and lemon so that the flavor was clean, bright, and savory. We also added shallot and tarragon to the salad to balance out the sweet tang and rich toasty flavors of the dried fruit and nuts, respectively. Blanching and shocking the broccoli softened its raw edge, seasoned it, and brightened up its color. To ensure that the florets and stems cooked evenly, we layered them strategically in the saucepan: denser stems on the bottom, where they were submerged in water, and florets on top, where they steamed gently. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

