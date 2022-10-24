Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS + Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Former President Trump may not be running for anything this November, but he's very much in the midterms mix. On this episode, we're talking Trump and the midterms in front of our first ever studio audience! Susan Glasser, New Yorker staff writer, and Peter Baker, New York Times Chief White House correspondent, join Ian on stage.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump and the Midterms





Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Spotify, Whatever the US midterm elections are all about this time around, one thing is clear: the result will have global ripple effects on US relations with Russia, China, and American democracy itself. Ian Bremmer speaks to two of Washington’s top reporters: DC power couple and co-authors Susan Glasser, Washington columnist for The New Yorker, and Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, in a GZERO World podcast recorded in front of a live audience in New York City. They discuss their bestselling new book on former president Trump “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021," the upcoming US midterms, and the state of American democracy in 2022.Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts Stitcher , or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

