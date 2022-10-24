GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump and the Midterms
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS + Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App
Former President Trump may not be running for anything this November, but he's very much in the midterms mix. On this episode, we're talking Trump and the midterms in front of our first ever studio audience! Susan Glasser, New Yorker staff writer, and Peter Baker, New York Times Chief White House correspondent, join Ian on stage.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand
With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television