Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

On the first episode of TELL ME MORE Season 4, Kelly Corrigan speaks to New York Times best-selling author and University of Pennsylvania professor of psychology Angela Duckworth about self-perception, grit, and passion. They discuss the importance of optimism and dedication as it relates to success and debunk the notion of determinism.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Angela Duckworth

