Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Angela Duckworth

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT
KCheadshot.png
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

On the first episode of TELL ME MORE Season 4, Kelly Corrigan speaks to New York Times best-selling author and University of Pennsylvania professor of psychology Angela Duckworth about self-perception, grit, and passion. They discuss the importance of optimism and dedication as it relates to success and debunk the notion of determinism.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Angela Duckworth

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes of TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN are available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News