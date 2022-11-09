Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On the Pacific island of Guadalcanal in 1942, the famed 1st Marine Division — the oldest, largest and most decorated division of the U.S. Marine Corps — defeated Japanese forces in a turning point of WWII. 1ST TO FIGHT: PACIFIC WAR MARINES, narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO's The Pacific and NBC's Chicago P.D.), documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who took part in the historic fight.

Presented by WNED / Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television.