1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM PST
WNED / Buffalo Toronto Public Media / APT
/
APT
In 1942, on the Pacific island of Guadalcanal, Americans faced and defeated the Japanese for the first time in a land battle. The fight was one of the most brutal of the war.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On the Pacific island of Guadalcanal in 1942, the famed 1st Marine Division — the oldest, largest and most decorated division of the U.S. Marine Corps — defeated Japanese forces in a turning point of WWII. 1ST TO FIGHT: PACIFIC WAR MARINES, narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO's The Pacific and NBC's Chicago P.D.), documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who took part in the historic fight.

1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Presented by WNED / Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
