Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

"O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" welcomes Tony® Award-nominated performer Megan Hilty as guest artist and actor Neal McDonough as narrator. Hilty and McDonough, who each share Irish heritage and traditions, join The Tabernacle Choir to deliver a deeply personal program that weaves together well-known holiday tunes and classic Christmas carols.

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir: Preview: Season 2022

Cristy Powell / Courtesy of © 2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved / PBS Neal McDonough performs in "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"

This year’s program features traditional Irish musical numbers and storytelling about the role of family and celebrations at this time of year. With the music and musings intertwined, the result is an uplifting holiday and musical feast that inspires hope, stirs reflection, and invites the peace of the season for any viewer, regardless of background or belief.

Courtesy of © 2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved / PBS Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble performs in "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"

Courtesy of © 2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved / PBS The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs in "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert will be available on demand for a limited time with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Watch concerts from 2019 -2021 on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of WGBH. © 2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved