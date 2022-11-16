GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Rough Winter Ahead

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

Putin's increasingly costly and violent war in Ukraine continues to destabilize Europe at a time of high inflation and a low Euro. How will the continent make it out of what looks to be a particularly bleak winter?

Guest: Christoph Heusgen, German diplomat and chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

