GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Rough Winter Ahead

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM PST
Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

Putin's increasingly costly and violent war in Ukraine continues to destabilize Europe at a time of high inflation and a low Euro. How will the continent make it out of what looks to be a particularly bleak winter?

Guest: Christoph Heusgen, German diplomat and chairman of the Munich Security Conference.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Rough Winter Ahead
Europe is bracing for a tough winter ahead. An escalating Russia/Ukraine war has mobilized much of Europe to Kyiv’s cause, but it’s also rocked the region, bringing a plethora of economic, political, and social challenges that will last long after the war is over. How will the continent make it out of what looks to be a particularly bleak winter? On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer discusses all that and more with German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, who served as his country’s Ambassador to the United Nations and is now the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

More News