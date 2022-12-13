Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

One glance at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara, California, and you’re instantly transported to Old World Spain. As a street performer, Benise played at the mission many times. Now, after performing around the world, he returns home to realize his dream of capturing the magic of this historic venue with his seventh PBS concert special. “Benise: Fiesta!” features special guests including Mediterranean guitarist Pavlo and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT finalist Daniel Emmet,

“Benise: Fiesta!” captures the passion and grace of flamenco dancing combined with fiery Spanish guitar. The acclaimed production showcases classic songs from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and The Eagles and fuses them with Spanish guitar and Spanish dance.

Courtesy of Marie Gregorio-Oviedo / PBS "Fiesta!" features world music at its best — a musical journey of Cuban Salsa, Spanish Flamenco, Parisian Waltz, Brazilian Samba, African drumming and more.

Benise’s love of Spanish guitar and rock brings a fierce intensity to these new interpretations of his favorite time-honored anthems. Traditional classics like “Ave Maria” and “Hallelujah” also get brand new twists.

Courtesy of Marie Gregorio-Oviedo / PBS Benise’s newest production captures the passion and grace of flamenco dance combined with fiery Spanish guitar.

Backed by a stage full of diverse musicians, including the Tribal Drum Squad, and elaborately choreographed dancers from Folklore Mexicano, "Fiesta!" features world music at its best — a musical journey of Cuban Salsa, Spanish Flamenco, Parisian Waltz, Brazilian Samba, African drumming and more. Celebrating over 20 years, Benise’s Emmy Award-winning show is one of the longest-running Latin-themed theatrical productions and appeals to the hearts and souls of people of all ages, cultures and musical backgrounds.

