Thursday, Dec.15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video app

Iranian women have taken to the streets to demand change from their government. And for the first time in the four decades of the Islamic Republic, they may actually succeed. But at what cost? Iranian activist Masih Alinejad joins the show.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Women Taking On Iran’s Regime

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demandwith the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television