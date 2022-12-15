Sunday, Jan. 1,2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app / Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Described as “charming… ravishing (and) transportive” by The New York Times, the MASTERPIECE series about the world’s favorite veterinarian and his menagerie of animal patients has been enthralling viewers and critics alike. Based on James Herriot’s beloved books, ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL captures the warmth, down-to-earth wit and generosity of spirit that infused Herriot’s iconic characters and novels.

Now go behind-the-scenes of Season 2 to learn more about the talent in front of and behind the camera in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: The Next Chapter.

Interviews with cast members include Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Anna Madeley (Mrs. Hall), Matthew Lewis (Hugh Hulton) and Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson).

Also featured are members of the production team, including lead writer Ben Vanstone, producer James Dean, lead director Brian Percival and executive producers Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant. Providing fascinating background on the delights — and challenges — of working with animals are prosthetics model maker Pauline Fowler and horse master Mark Atkinson.

Looking Ahead to Season 3

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE:

All episodes are available on demand for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Produced and directed by Jim Hoppin, Hoppin Productions.