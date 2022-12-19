Give Now
FRONTLINE: Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM PST
Forbidden Films, FRONTLINE (PBS), ARTE France, BBC Storyville, Mediawan Rights
Premieres Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Investigating the powerful spyware Pegasus, sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. This two-part series from FRONTLINE and Forbidden Films examines how the hacking tool was used to spy on journalists, activists, the fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and others.

FRONTLINE: Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus Preview
Credits:

Directed by: Anne Poiret/ Arthur Bouvart. Produced by: Sandrine Rigaud, Dan Edge, Laurent Richard

