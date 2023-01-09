Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

What's in store for the global economy in 2023? Well, it's not going to be pretty. A raging war in Europe, sky-high inflation, and an unstable China will create strong economic headwinds in the year to come. But it's not all doom and gloom on this episode of GZERO WORLD with guest: Dambisa Moyo, global economist.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Lurching into 2023

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television