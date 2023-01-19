AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Breakfast of Champions

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam and host Julia Collin Davison make Omelets with Cheddar and Chives.

Daniel J. van Ackere / APT Omelet with Cheddar and Chives

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of bottled cold brew. Test cook Erin McMurrer makes Bridget Breakfast Sausage Patties.

Daniel J. van Ackere / Ashley Moore Breakfast Sausage Patties

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

Daniel J. van Ackere / Kendra Smith Blueberry pancakes with syrup

Your web browser is not supported AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new season of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video app, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.