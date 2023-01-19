PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app
On this episode, the Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard when they open the doors to the whole community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can't stop, and it's hard work.
Then we're off to the oasis of Nuevo Leon, the lush Bustamante magic town, where we meet three sisters who own a famous panaderia and make us bread in adobe ovens. Oh, and pizza too!
In the kitchen recipes:
- Pizza de Pierna de Cerdo con Adobo de Naranja y Piloncillo
- Orange and Piloncillo Adobo Pork Roast Pizza
- Pierna de Cerdo en Adobo de Naranja y Piloncillo
- Orange and Piloncillo Adobo Pork Roast
- Masa para Pizza con Harina 00
- 00 Flour Pizza Dough
- Salsa para Pizza con Adobo de Naranja
- Orange Piloncillo Adobo Pizza Sauce
