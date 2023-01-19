PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

On this episode, the Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard when they open the doors to the whole community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can't stop, and it's hard work.

Then we're off to the oasis of Nuevo Leon, the lush Bustamante magic town, where we meet three sisters who own a famous panaderia and make us bread in adobe ovens. Oh, and pizza too!

