Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM PST
The Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard.
American Public Television
The Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

On this episode, the Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard when they open the doors to the whole community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can't stop, and it's hard work.

Piloncillo
American Public Television
/
APT
Piloncillo
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Then we're off to the oasis of Nuevo Leon, the lush Bustamante magic town, where we meet three sisters who own a famous panaderia and make us bread in adobe ovens. Oh, and pizza too!

In the kitchen recipes:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News