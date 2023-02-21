Premieres Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Discover the behind-the-scenes story of Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle’s famed concert at Carnegie Hall on March 18, 1990 on GREAT PERFORMANCES “The Magic of Spirituals,” on PBS as part of Black History Month.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Magic of Spirituals Preview

With legendary African American contralto Marian Anderson in attendance, many wondered if the two singers would compete or join forces and sing together. Showcasing extended excerpts of Norman and Battle in performance, the documentary examines the preparation required and the historic concert’s enduring impact.

Battle and Norman's Influence on Angel Blue

New interviews and reminiscences are featured from the concert’s producer Peter Gelb (currently Met Opera General Manager), soprano Angel Blue, author and playwright Darryl Pinckney, arranger and composer Evelyn Simpson-Curenton, Harlem Gospel Singers’ founder Queen Esther Marrow, Fisk Jubilee Singers Musical Director Paul T. Kwami, and jazz and opera singer Jocelyn B. Smith.

1 of 7 Kathleen Battle Courtesy of SONY 2 of 7 Norman, Jessye, Sopranistin, USA - Portrait - 2000 AP/ullstein bild 3 of 7 Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle, Spirituals in Concert, 1990. Courtesy of Steve J. Sherman from Everett Collection 4 of 7 Opera singer Angel Blue PBS 5 of 7 Composer, pianist, organist and vocalist Evelyn Simpson-Curenton PBS 6 of 7 Singer-songwriter Joy Denalane PBS 7 of 7 Metropolitan General Manager Peter Gelb PBS

Composer Evelyn Simpson Curenton on "Spirituals in Concert"

Noteworthy Facts:



Peter Gelb originally envisioned the idea for the concert to spotlight both singers and pay homage to their African American roots.

Norman and Battle’s Spirituals concert at Carnegie Hall inspired opera singer Angel Blue to continue on her path to becoming a professional singer.

Why Battle & Norman's Spirituals Concert Mattered to NYC

Watch On Your Schedule:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

Directed by Dag Freyer and produced by Claus Wischmann, produced by Sounding Images in cooperation with C Major Entertainment in co-production with ZDF and ARTE. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Stephanie Dawson is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.