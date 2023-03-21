Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

"Singular" tells the story of Cecile McLorin Salvant, a talented jazz singer with a timeless voice, who developed an inimitable vocal style and earned three Grammy Awards before the age of 30. Interviews with fellow jazz musicians Wynton Marsalis and Bill Charlap, along with Cecile, her mother Lena, her sister Aisha and her bandmates, tell the story of Cecile's success in the insular world of jazz. The program chronicles her childhood as a Haitian-American in Miami, her studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, and her 2010 victory at the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition.

