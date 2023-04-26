GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Putin on the Blitz

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

GZERO World examines Russia's role on the global stage. Moscow is rattling the nuclear saber. NATO just doubled its territory on the Russian border. And countries like Brazil, India and South Africa are caught in-between. Is a new Cold War heating up? Guest: Ivo Daalder, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Listen: As tensions between Russia and NATO continue to escalate, the world is once again on the brink of a potential nuclear confrontation. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Ivo Daalder, former US Ambassador to NATO and current President of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, to discuss the complex geopolitical landscape and the challenges faced by nations caught between Russia and the West.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

