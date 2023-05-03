Give Now
THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Together/Alone

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT
Author and Illustrator Kristen Radtke
Courtesy of Tom Contarino / The Ariculate Foundation / PBS
/
PBS
Author and Illustrator Kristen Radtke

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

As modern humans, we crave both connection to others and our own solitude. On this episode, artists, scholars, and other great creative thinkers explore these contrasting impulses.

THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Episode 2 Preview | Together/Alone
About the Series:

THE ARTICULATE HOUR makes sense of big ideas. Through conversations with artists, scholars, and other great creative thinkers, we explore our complex world through a lens of arts, culture, and science.

THE ARTICULATE HOUR: Preview

Episode 3 "Marking Time" Premieres Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Notable guests for this series include:

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi
Courtesy of Tom Contarino / The Ariculate Foundation / PBS
/
PBS
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Choreographer Judith Jamison at the Ailey School
Courtesy of Tom Contarino / The Ariculate Foundation / PBS
/
PBS
Choreographer Judith Jamison at the Ailey School

Poet Joan Kane
Courtesy of Tom Contarino / The Ariculate Foundation / PBS
/
PBS
Poet Joan Kane

Credits:

An Articulate Studios production for The Articulate Foundation and co-produced and presented by PBS39, Lehigh Valley Public Television. Jim Cotter serves as host and managing editor, Eva Roben as executive producer, Tom Contarino as senior producer, Christine Walden as producer.

More News