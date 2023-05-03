Friday, May 5 beginning at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Sunday May 7 at Noon on KPBS TV

PBS presents BBC coverage of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla as well as some additional programming to mark the occasion!

The Coronation - Live Coverage: Friday, May 5 beginning at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore: Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2. This coverage is expected to last approximately 7.5 hours. This is a live event, the end time is approximate. Following this special coverage KPBS will join regularly scheduled programming, already in progress. Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth, and Claire Balding will bring you the historic Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A range of guests will join including friends and colleagues of The King and Queen Consort.

The Coronation: A Day to Remember: Saturday, May 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. on KPBS TV - This is a showcase of highpoints from throughout the day.

"Charles R: The Making of a Monarch" Saturday, May 6 from 8-9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore: Sunday, May 7 from 2-3 p.m. on KPBS TV - The documentary explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras.

"Sing for the King" Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. - Noon on KPBS TV - The story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation.

The Coronation Concert - Live Coverage Sunday, May 7 from Noon - 2 p.m. on KPBS TV - Note: This is a live event, the end time is approximate. Following this special coverage KPBS will join regularly scheduled programming, already in progress. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle.