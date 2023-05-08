Premieres Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 15 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

All episodes are available on KPBS Passport, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere!

Did you know there is a thriving star wars fan club in Tijuana? We get to meet them, and have a ton of fun. Next, we meet a group from the middle east who have started a great restaurant in Tijuana. Their hospitality is incredible, and the food they serve is simply epic.

CROSSING SOUTH: Fuerza Rebelde Base Tijuana & Arabian Food

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

SPECIAL STREAMING ACCESS: All episodes will be available on KPBS Passport the night of the premiere, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere.

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.