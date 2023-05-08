Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Music icon Tommy Emmanuel — sometimes called the world’s greatest living guitarist — hits the stage in an explosion of country, rock, blues and bluegrass. Joining him onstage are Emmylou Harris, Sierra Hull, Yasmin Williams and Rodney Crowell.

For No One (from Accomplice LIVE! on PBS) | Collaborations l Tommy Emmanuel with Emmylou Harris

Watch as Tommy and these amazing guests (his accomplices) light up the stage with a mix of Tommy’s most powerful original music and his interpretation of timeless classics such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Classical Gas,” and his arrangement of some of The Beatles hits properly called “Beatles Medley.” The music is so good it should be illegal!

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP: Accomplice Live! Preview

