Premieres Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945

Catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from ROADSHOW's season 27 tour, like a 1791 Jane Young world map needlework, an Albert Einstein collection and Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890. One treasure is up to $120,000!

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Sarah Churgin (left) appraises Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Sebastian Clarke (left) appraises a William Thomson silver coffee service, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH News Kailtlin Shinnick (right) appraises a Belle Epoque diamond & platinum necklace, ca. 1905, in Woodside, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

