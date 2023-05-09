Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Junk in the Trunk 12

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT
Linda Dyer (left) appraises pottery attributed to Nampeyo, ca. 1900, in Nashville, Tenn.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Linda Dyer (left) appraises pottery attributed to Nampeyo, ca. 1900, in Nashville, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from ROADSHOW's season 27 tour, like a 1791 Jane Young world map needlework, an Albert Einstein collection and Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890. One treasure is up to $120,000!

Sarah Churgin (left) appraises Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Sarah Churgin (left) appraises Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Sebastian Clarke (left) appraises a William Thomson silver coffee service, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Sebastian Clarke (left) appraises a William Thomson silver coffee service, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Kailtlin Shinnick (right) appraises a Belle Epoque diamond & platinum necklace, ca. 1905, in Woodside, Calif.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Kailtlin Shinnick (right) appraises a Belle Epoque diamond & platinum necklace, ca. 1905, in Woodside, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow

John Sollo (right) appraises a 1966 Wharton Esherick stool in Santa Fe, NM.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
John Sollo (right) appraises a 1966 Wharton Esherick stool in Santa Fe, NM. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 12” premieres Monday, May 15 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News