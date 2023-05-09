Premieres Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Sundays, May 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 and May 21 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

On the occasion of GREAT PERFORMANCES’ golden anniversary, enjoy a star-studded revue of milestone Broadway shows from 1973 to 2023, spotlighting songs by legendary composers including Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, Fats Waller, Stephen Sondheim, Duke Ellington, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and many more.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best: Preview

Hosted by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, the musical celebration from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle with Patrick Vaccariallo as music director.

Sutton Foster Performs "Being Alive"

Performing works that illustrate the evolution of contemporary Broadway, the show features a tap number from "Jelly’s Last Jam" performed by Corbin Bleu; a tribute to “A Chorus Line” featuring Tony-winning original cast member Donna McKechnie joined by Robyn Hurder; the original “Wiz” André De Shields performing “So You Wanted To See The Wizard”; “She Used to Be Mine” performed by Sara Bareilles; and Chita Rivera performing her signature song “All That Jazz” from "Chicago."

Corbin Bleu performs "That's How You Jazz"

Additional stars joining the celebration include Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, James Monroe Iglehart, Ledisi, Norm Lewis, Rob McClure, Patina Miller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Mamie Parris, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Jessica Vosk and Vanessa Williams. The celebratory concert, recorded on March 23, serves as a testament to how musical theater can resonate so powerfully.

Courtesy of Joseph Sinnott / PBS Sutton Foster with dancers as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES "Celebrating 50 Years Of Broadway's Best."

