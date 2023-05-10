Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICAN MASTERS: Nam June Paik

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT
Nam June Paik
Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photo
/
PBS
Nam June Paik

Premieres Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art and coiner of the term “electronic superhighway.” Born in Japan-occupied Korea, Paik went on to become a pillar of the American avant-garde and transformed modern image-making with his sculptures, films and performances. Experience his creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik’s own writings on this episode of AMERICAN MASTERS.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Nam June Paik: PBS (1963-2000)

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News