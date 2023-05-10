Premieres Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art and coiner of the term “electronic superhighway.” Born in Japan-occupied Korea, Paik went on to become a pillar of the American avant-garde and transformed modern image-making with his sculptures, films and performances. Experience his creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik’s own writings on this episode of AMERICAN MASTERS.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV

