Premieres Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now withe the PBS App + Encore Saturday, May 20 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 22 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, Jorge meets the arm wrestling club of Tijuana, and visits a drive-in theater with great food.

Did you know arm wrestling is a sport? Neither did we. But we meet a group of professionals, and they give us tips on how it is done. Then we see and participate in a friendly contest at a gym. We then take a visit to Gastro Cinema, which combines amazing food with a drive-in movie theater. It may actually be the only drive-in movie theater in all Mexico, delivering great flavors and a great experience.

CROSSING SOUTH: Arm Wrestling and Gastro Cinema

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

