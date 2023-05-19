Give Now
Black Lives Matter Film Challenge

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT
"The Talk with my Black Sons" film
Film Consortium San Diego
/
Film Consortium San Diego
"The Talk with my Black Sons" film

Premieres Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

One Show. Many Stories. The Black Lives Matter Film Challenge special presents powerful short films from the 2020 competition, showcasing diverse voices and experiences, as filmmakers from around the world contribute to the global movement to elevate black lives and combat racism, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence.

Black Lives Matter Film Challenge Preview
"COVERED" actor: Cherrye J. Davis
Film Consortium San Diego
/
Film Consortium San Diego
"COVERED" actor: Cherrye J. Davis
"AMERICA YOURE BEAUTIFUL" actors: Nina Brewton, Jacob Perry Jr.,Crossley Hawn, Gilbert Spencer,Allan Laino, Christoph Jenkins
Film Consortium San Diego
/
Film Consortium San Diego
"AMERICA YOURE BEAUTIFUL" actors: Nina Brewton, Jacob Perry Jr.,Crossley Hawn, Gilbert Spencer,Allan Laino, Christoph Jenkins
"it doesnt matter"
Film Consortium San Diego
/
Film Consortium San Diego
"it doesnt matter"
"#BTSD1" Actor: Eugene Byrd
Film Consortium San Diego
/
Film Consortium San Diego
"#BTSD1" Actor: Eugene Byrd
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
