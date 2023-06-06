Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT
Billy Joel performing at his 1990 concert at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.
Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment
/
Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment
Billy Joel performing at his 1990 concert at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

Billy Joel’s legendary 1990 concert at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx stands as one of the most iconic of all time. Shot in 16mm color film, the original concert has now been meticulously remixed and re-edited. The newly edited version includes a never-before-released performance of “Uptown Girl,” along with interviews with Joel and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The set list consists of re-edited versions of songs from the original film, including “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “New York State of Mind,” “Shout” and more — all from the historic stadium in the Bronx.

SNEAK PEEK: Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium" is now available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Billy Joel at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment
/
Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment
Billy Joel at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News