On this episode, we get to dine at a restaurant in the Valle de Guadalupe. But what makes this place so unique is that you can watch a polo game while eating, not to mention the flash flame dessert. Next we get to peek behind the scenes of a wildlife rescue. If you call 911 in Ensenada to report a wildlife emergency, these are the guys who come to help. Meet Ernesto and Damian from Contacto Salvaje. We get close and personal with falcons, lynx cats, snakes, turtles, and more. We learn how they actually support this effort by hiring their falcons to control pests.

CROSSING SOUTH: Elena Restaurant & Wildlife Conservation

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

