TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Del Seymour

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Kelly Corrigan speaks with Del Seymour, the founder of Code Tenderloin, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide underserved individuals with long-term employment and rehabilitative services. His work has transformed the lives of individuals suffering from addiction and homelessness in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, one of the toughest neighborhoods in America.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Del Seymour
This episode is available to stream with the PBS App.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
