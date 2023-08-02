Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

In August, the United States will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council. High on the agenda are food security, human rights, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. But with Russia a permanent, veto-weilding member of the Council, how much can realisitically get done? GZERO WORLD travels to the UN for a special conversation with Linda Thomas-Greenfield about her priorities for the session.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

On August 1, the United States will take over the presidency of the United Nations security council. The GZERO World Podcast heads to the Security Council chamber at the UN headquarters in New York City for a special conversation with US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The US has a few major agenda items they hope to tackle during the month of August, including global food security, human rights issues, and calling out Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Thomas-Greenfield also hopes to use the session to address issues getting less attention in the media, like the Sudan war and security situation in Haiti. But how effective can the Security Council be at dealing with the world’s most urgent crises when two US geopolitical adversaries, Russia and China, are permanent, veto-wielding members? Should Russia be removed from the council? And how difficult is it for the US to champion human rights around the world when the political environment at home is so divisive? Ian Bremmer sits down with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield in a wide ranging conversation about diplomacy, security, and the future of the United Nations.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television