GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
In August, the United States will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council. High on the agenda are food security, human rights, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. But with Russia a permanent, veto-weilding member of the Council, how much can realisitically get done? GZERO WORLD travels to the UN for a special conversation with Linda Thomas-Greenfield about her priorities for the session.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television