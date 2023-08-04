Give Now
AMERICA REFRAMED: Kid Candidate

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT
Hayden Pedigo (right)
America ReFramed
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2

A viral joke video catapults Hayden Pedigo – a 24-year-old artist and experimental musician in Amarillo, Texas – into the spotlight and prompts him to make a surprise bid for city council. "Kid Candidate" follows Pedigo’s unorthodox political campaign while unpacking issues of race, income inequality and gentrification in small-town America.

Kid Candidate | Why I'm Running for City Council
Kid Candidate | Making a Difference
Kid Candidate | Listening to the People

Watch On Your Schedule:

Credits: A film by Jasmine Stodel. Gunpowder & Sky Films

