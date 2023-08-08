Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the levels of connection that are achieved through total enlightenment with Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. “Deepak Chopra: Your Path To Enlightenment” reveals the history, the science, the benefits and several key strategies that comprise Dr. Chopra’s Three-Step Plan. Narrated by actor Keith David, the program centers around in-depth, revealing, and prescriptive interviews with Dr. Chopra.

The program explains how ancient wisdom traditions can merge with contemporary understandings in science to provide practical tools accessible to anyone, anywhere, to change lives for the better. Dr. Chopra shares a blueprint that anyone can follow by showing how to turn negativity into positive action, expand awareness, and develop a higher vision for life. Practicing these three steps provides significant benefits to mental and physical health, including increased self-worth, peace of mind and a sense of abundance.

