Deepak Chopra: Your Path to Enlightenment

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT
Deepak Chopra
Courtesy of Inky Dinky Worldwide, Inc.
Deepak Chopra

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the levels of connection that are achieved through total enlightenment with Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. “Deepak Chopra: Your Path To Enlightenment” reveals the history, the science, the benefits and several key strategies that comprise Dr. Chopra’s Three-Step Plan. Narrated by actor Keith David, the program centers around in-depth, revealing, and prescriptive interviews with Dr. Chopra.

Deepak Chopra: The Path to Enlightenment now available on PBS
The program explains how ancient wisdom traditions can merge with contemporary understandings in science to provide practical tools accessible to anyone, anywhere, to change lives for the better. Dr. Chopra shares a blueprint that anyone can follow by showing how to turn negativity into positive action, expand awareness, and develop a higher vision for life. Practicing these three steps provides significant benefits to mental and physical health, including increased self-worth, peace of mind and a sense of abundance.

Produced by Inky Dinky Worldwide, Inc. The producer/directors are Bob Marty and Eli Brown.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
