Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Peter Frampton at Royal Albert Hall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT
GRAMMY®-winning guitarist Peter Frampton.
Courtesy of Amy Harris
GRAMMY®-winning guitarist Peter Frampton.

Stream now with KPBS Passport before the KPBS broadcast on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On Nov. 8, 2022, music icon Peter Frampton returned to the UK for a sold-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall. One of the most celebrated artists in rock history, the GRAMMY®-winning guitarist’s relevancy has not waned in the least over the years. Frampton brought virtuosic guitar playing to his biggest hits, including His Hits “Show Me The Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do?”

SNEAK PEEK: Peter Frampton at Royal Albert Hall
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall” is available to stream now with KPBS Passport before the KPBS broadcast on Aug. 19. Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. 

Music icon and legendary guitarist Peter Frampton.
Courtesy of Austin Lord
Music icon and legendary guitarist Peter Frampton.

Peter Frampton is on Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News