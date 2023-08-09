Peter Frampton at Royal Albert Hall
Stream now with KPBS Passport before the KPBS broadcast on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2
On Nov. 8, 2022, music icon Peter Frampton returned to the UK for a sold-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall. One of the most celebrated artists in rock history, the GRAMMY®-winning guitarist’s relevancy has not waned in the least over the years. Frampton brought virtuosic guitar playing to his biggest hits, including His Hits “Show Me The Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do?”
