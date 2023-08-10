MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 5 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Sept. 3 – Oct. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Binge all six episodes of Season 5 the night of the season premiere with KPBS Passport!

On Season 5, DCI Jessica “Jess” James joins DI Sunny Khan to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart looms large over the team and Jess knows there will be big shoes for her to fill. Sunny’s grief puts a strain on his relationship with fiancée Sal.

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - DCI Jessica James' first day in her new job is marred by an unforeseen and devastating event involving her family life. Her first case looks like a murder dating back to the 1930s, but could the body have been disposed of in more recent times? There are baffling questions that need answering and Jess will need to be at the top of her game.

(C) Mainstreet Productions Lingley (CAROLINA MAIN) & DI Sunny Khan (SANJEEV BHASKAR) in MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN: Season 5

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBSTV - The team work to identify the body found in the chimney flue as forensics reveal the cause of death.

Courtesy of (C) Mainstreet Productions DCI Jess James (SINÉAD KEENAN) & DI Sunny Khan (SANJEEV BHASKAR)

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The victim's turbulent past comes to light. While Sunny takes a trip to Paris and Jess drops in on an unsuspecting potential suspect, the pair continue to butt heads.

(C) Mainstreet Productions Jay (RHYS YATES) in MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 5

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sunny and Jess' personal lives go from bad to worse while they struggle to keep focused. Meanwhile, the suspect list grows and a mother and son are put under the microscope.

(C) Mainstreet Productions DCI Jess James (SINÉAD KEENAN) in MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 5

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.

(C) Mainstreet Productions Ebele (MARTINA LAIRD) in MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 5

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Can Sunny, Jess and the team bring the clues in the case together and unravel the secrets to solve it?

(C) Mainstreet Productions DCI Jess James (SINÉAD KEENAN) & Steve (ANDREW LANCEL) in MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 5

Each episode will be available for general streaming for 14 days starting at 9/8c on the night of the national broadcast premiere with the PBS App.

Binge all six episodes of Season 5 the night of the season premiere with KPBS Passport. Whether you’re new to UNFORGOTTEN or a fan looking for a refresher on past seasons, you can also stream Seasons 1-4 with KPBS Passport!

(C) Mainstreet Productions Tony (IAN MCELHINNEY) in MASTERPIECE UNFORGOTTEN Season 5

A Mainstreet Pictures production for ITV co-produced with MASTERPIECE in association with BBC Studios. The creator, writer and executive producer is Chris Lang. The executive producers are Laura Mackie, Sally Haynes and Guy de Glanville. The director and executive producer is Andy Wilson.