Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Fatal Flood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Aerial photograph of flood, unidentified stretch of lower Mississippi River. 1927. Inundated farm; only buildings and a few trees and small sections of fields are visible above the water.
National Archives and Records Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Aerial photograph of flood, unidentified stretch of lower Mississippi River. 1927. Inundated farm; only buildings and a few trees and small sections of fields are visible above the water.

Tuesday, Aug.22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In the spring of 1927, after weeks of incessant rains, the Mississippi River went on a rampage from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, inundating hundreds of towns, killing as many as a thousand people and leaving a million homeless. In Greenville, Mississippi, efforts to contain the river pitted the majority Black population against an aristocratic plantation family, the Percys - and the Percys against themselves. A story of greed, power and race during one of America's greatest natural disasters.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Trailer | Fatal Flood
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule:

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE "Fatal Flood" is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport. Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Chapter 1 | Fatal Flood

Related Articles:

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE is on Facebook / Instagram #AmericanExperiencePBS

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Produced by GBH

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News