Tuesday, Aug.22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In the spring of 1927, after weeks of incessant rains, the Mississippi River went on a rampage from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, inundating hundreds of towns, killing as many as a thousand people and leaving a million homeless. In Greenville, Mississippi, efforts to contain the river pitted the majority Black population against an aristocratic plantation family, the Percys - and the Percys against themselves. A story of greed, power and race during one of America's greatest natural disasters.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Trailer | Fatal Flood

Watch On Your Schedule:

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE "Fatal Flood" is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport. Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Chapter 1 | Fatal Flood

Related Articles:



AMERICAN EXPERIENCE is on Facebook / Instagram #AmericanExperiencePBS

Produced by GBH